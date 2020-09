BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police and fire departments will hold their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony this month.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Fire Station 15/Police Sub-Station, located at 1315 Buena Vista Rd. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be also streamed live on the BFD Facebook page. Flowers will be available to place at the 9/11 monument.

For more information about the ceremony, call BFD at 661-326-3911.