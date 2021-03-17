BPD assistant chiefs remain on leave months — in 1 case more than year — after investigations began

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The wait continues.

Bakersfield Police Department Assistant Police Chief Evan Demestihas has remained on administrative leave since Sept. 4, 2019 — more than 18 months. Joe Mullins, the department’s other assistant chief, has been on leave since June 30.

Both have been accused of misconduct, and while criminal charges have not been filed, an independent firm outside the county is conducting investigations that could determine what their future — if any — should be with the department.

Mullins is on leave following a complaint regarding workplace violence. A domestic violence allegation is what resulted in Demestihas’s lengthy stint away from his duties. Prosecutors declined to file charges against Demestihas after the woman involved in the incident denied she was the victim of a crime.

The BPD’s online policy manual lays out what occurs during an administrative investigation. Usually the investigations are conducted by the department’s internal affairs division, but otherwise the investigations into the assistant chiefs will follow the same pattern, said department spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair.

Once an accusation is made, the accused is informed of the nature and scope of the investigation, the person in charge of the investigation, interviewing officers and all others who will be present when the accused is interviewed. No more than two people should ask questions during the interview.

The manual states promises of rewards or other inducements to get answers isn’t allowed, nor is “offensive or threatening language.” There could be repercussions for refusing to answer questions.

“Any member refusing to answer questions directly related to the investigation may be ordered to answer questions administratively and may be subject to discipline for failing to do so,” the policy says.

Investigators should consider the impact any statements the accused is compelled to answer may have on any related criminal investigation and take steps to avoid possible conflicts between the two, according to the policy.

No information or evidence “administratively coerced” from the accused can be provided to prosecutors or anyone else involved in the criminal investigation.

There are four possible findings in an administrative investigation:

Unfounded — When the investigation finds the alleged acts did not occur or did not involve department members. Frivolous complaints fall into this classification.

Exonerated — When the investigation determines the alleged act occurred but that the act was justified, lawful and/or proper.

Not sustained – When the investigation finds there is insufficient evidence to sustain the complaint or fully exonerate the member.

Sustained – A final determination by an investigating agency, commission, board, hearing officer, or arbitrator that the actions of an officer were found to violate law or department policy.

There are no estimates in the policy as to how long an administrative investigation can last. The policy says an investigator should try to complete the investigation within a year, but it can take longer if warranted.

A delay can result if the incident under administrative investigation is also the subject of a criminal investigation, if the incident involves more than one employee or if the officer waives the one-year period in writing, among other reasons.