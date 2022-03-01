BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Bakersfield Assistant Police Chief Evan Demestihas has been demoted to lieutenant following an administrative investigation and decision by the Police Civil Service Commission, police officials said Tuesday.

Demestihas has not yet returned to full duty, officials said, adding the investigation is confidential and no further information can be released.

Demestihas had been on leave since his arrest following a dispute with a woman Sept. 4, 2019, outside the V.I.P. Lounge on California Avenue. Witnesses said the two had left the bar together, and both witnesses and video surveillance captured an altercation inside a car in which the woman screamed, reports said.

Prosecutors declined to file charges after the woman in the incident said “in no uncertain terms that she is a not a victim of domestic violence and refuses to be treated as one,” a Kern County District Attorney’s office release said in August 2020.

Both Demestihas and the woman suffered some type of visible injury, prosecutors said.

There was no update Tuesday on the department’s other assistant police chief, Joe Mullins, who has been on leave since July 2020 over an accusation of workplace violence. No charges were filed.