BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a package theft, according to a release from BPD.

The theft happened on Saturday, March 11 around 3:19 p.m. in the 1000 block of McDonald Way just south of Belle Terrace, BPD said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man approximately 30 years old who stands 5, feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. On the day of the incident, he was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a white backpack.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Kennedy at 661-326-3544 or BPD at 661-327-7111.