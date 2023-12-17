BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a missing teen last seen in east Bakersfield.

Rene Carballo, 13, was last seen in the 900 block of Monterey Street on Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m. Carballo is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Carballo is described by BPD as a male teenager who is 5-foot-3 inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black sweatpants, and black and blue shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.