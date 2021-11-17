BPD asks for help in search of runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway teen who was last seen in south Bakersfield.

Aniyah Lee, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in the 700 block of Vine Street, near the Kern County Fairgrounds. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

Lee is described as being five feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown eyes and brown curly, shoulder-length hair. She has a piercing under the center of her nose. It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Aniyah Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.