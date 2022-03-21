BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for a missing teen.

Aubrielle Sandoval is described Hispanic, 16 years old, 5’3″, and 120 pounds.

Sandoval was last seen on March 18 in the 8500 block of Stine Road, according to BPD. She was last seen in an older, gray sedan.

She is considered at-risk because she has never been reported missing before.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.