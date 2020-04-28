BPD asks for help finding woman missing since October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help finding a woman who has been missing since October.

All leads have been exhausted in the search for 50-year-old Barbara Haynes, police said. She was last seen Oct. 26 in the 1400 block of Basque Street and is considered at-risk because of a medical condition.

Haynes is described as black, 5 feet 11 inches, 160 pounds, bald with brown eyes. The image police released is an older photo where she had hair.

Anyone with information regarding Haynes’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ursery at 326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.