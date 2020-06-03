BPD asking residents for video of crimes committed during recent local protests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for residents to submit any video evidence of assaults, vandalism and other crimes that occurred at protests over the death of George Floyd that occurred between May 29 and June 1.

Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The department said anyone with evidence can submit it to https://bit.ly/375lUdu. In addition, investigators reviewed additional video evidence related to the recent vandalism of the BPD Fallen Officer Memorial and found a photograph of a person without a mask.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call Detective J. Perez at 661-326-3593 or BPD at 661-327-7111.