BPD asking public’s assistance locating shooting suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a shooting suspect. BPD responded to a shooting at the 500 block of South Tulare Street at 7:47 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Bakersfield Police, an adult man was standing outside his home when an unknown man approached him on foot. The suspect shot several times striking the victim and then fled on foot.

BPD describes the suspect as:

The suspect is described as a 6’4” black male with a slim build. He was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, jeans and armed with a black handgun.

The victim suffered a minor gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.