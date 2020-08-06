BPD asking for public’s help identifying a reported missing person

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they were told traveled to Guadalajara earlier this year and hasn’t been heard from since May.

A possible name for the woman is “Emily Alejandra Fernandez,” police said, and she is described as having graduated from Ridgeview High School. Police were told she made a trip to Guadalajara in February to visit family.

Police said they had not been able to confirm the identity of Fernandez, locate family members or confirm the other information they were provided. Fernandez is described as Hispanic, 19 years old, 5-foot-4, weighing 105 pounds, with brown hair and light grayish blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 661-326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.