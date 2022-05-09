BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen girl.

Jasmin Lambert was last seen on April 30 at 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Flower Street in east Bakersfield. She is considered at risk since she has no prior history of running away.

Lambert is described as a 16-year-old Black teen, five feet six inches tall, 95 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.