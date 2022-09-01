BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing at-risk boy.

Dwayne Johnson Jr., 12, was last seen on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. in the 600 block of 28th Street, according to reports.

Dwayne Johnson Jr. / Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department

BPD describes Johnson as Black, 5’6″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the “Drillers” logo and blue shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson Jr.’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.