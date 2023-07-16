Update: Barrica has been located, according to BPD.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a runaway teen, Gianna Barrica.

According to BPD, Barrica was last seen at approximately 4:30 a.m. on July 16, 2023, near South Renfro Road and Stockdale Highway. Barrica is considered to be at-risk due to mental health concerns.

Barrica is described as a 15-year-old Asian female who is 5-foot-5 inches tall and 120 pounds with black shoulder length hair with red highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green tank top and black and green shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.