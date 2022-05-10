BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk man.

Ralph Aguilera, 29, is considered at-risk because of health issues. He was last seen in the 900 block of Oregon Street on April 28 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Aguilera is described as Hispanic, six feet two inches tall, with brown hair and eyes. He also has a mole on his neck. He was last seen driving a red 2021 Jeep SUV with the California license plate 8XAE147.

Anyone with information about Aguilera’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.