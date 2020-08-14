BPD asking for help identifying possible victim of assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The public is being asked to help identify a woman who may have been the victim of an assault.

The woman was involved in an altercation Aug. 6 on Alderpointe Drive, east of Gosford Road and north of Panama Lane, according to police. She was described as white or Hispanic, in her late teens, short build and dark hair.

The woman entered a charcoal gray vehicle, possibly a Chevy Cruz, police said. Officers are asking for help locating her so they can check her welfare and confirm she’s safe.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.