BPD asking for assistance locating missing 15 year old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Natalie Lafradez, 15, was last seen on Nov. 25 around 7:20 p.m. on Monterey Street between Tulare and Kern Streets.

Lafradez is described as an Asian, 5 feet 2 inches, 105 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark basketball shorts and black slides.

If you have information regarding Lafradez please call the BPD at 661-327-7111.