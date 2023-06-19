BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for assistance in searching for an at-risk man in East Bakersfield.

Roque Vargas, 27, was last seen in the 2600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue on June 19, 2023, at around 1:30 p.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental condition, according to officials.

Vargas is described as a Hispanic male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 155 pounds with brown short hair and brown eyes. According to officials, he was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.