BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating runaway missing juvenile Jasmine Lugo.

Lugo was last seen approximately two months ago in the 1100 block of Union Avenue, according to BPD. She is considered at risk due to being a first-time runaway.

BPD said Lugo is described as a 17-year-old Hispanic female who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 160 pounds with light brown hair, brown eyes and freckles on her face.

Anyone with information regarding Lugo’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.