BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing teen, Ashley Ramos.

According to BPD, Ramos was last seen on July 15, 2023, in the 600 block of Dolores Street in East Bakersfield. Ramos is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Ramos is described as a Hispanic female juvenile who is 15 years old, 5-foot-2 inches tall and 140 pounds with medium length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light pink hooded sweater with a “Hollister, California” logo, dark brown sweatpants, white Converse shoes and a dark blue or black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.