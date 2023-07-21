BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing at-risk teen Noah Rodriguez, according to the department.

Noah was last seen on July 20 in the 800 block of Lincoln Street. Noah is considered at-risk due to being a first time runaway, according to BPD.

He is described as a Hispanic teen who stands five feet, four inches tall weighs 134 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair. Noah has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.