BPD arrests man wanted in recent string of robberies

A man wanted in connection with several robberies earlier this month was arrested today, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said 48-year-old Richard Epolito Diaz was arrested at around 12:30 p.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Bernard Street and booked for several counts of robbery.

He was wanted for robberies at Albertsons, 1520 Brundage Lage, on March 12; McDonald’s, 4600 Ming Ave., on March 14; and Tacos La Villa, 810 Chester Ave., on March 14.

The department said Diaz was also wanted for a robbery at a Dollar General store located at 3030 Brundage Lane on Monday.

