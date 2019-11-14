BPD arrests man in connection with October shooting death behind Tommy’s Liquor

Police set up outside Tommy’s Liquor at 2507 S. Chester Ave.

The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found behind Tommy’s Liqour last month.

The department said officers arrested 20-year-old Keontay Shoemake today on suspicion of murdering Sara Bustamante as well as for criminal threats, illegal weapons possession and gang participation.

He was arrested at his residence during the execution of a search warrant, the department said.

Bustamante, 38, was found dead on Oct. 5 behind the liquor store, located at 2501 S Chester Ave. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office determined she died from several gunshot wounds.