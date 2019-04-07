BPD arrests four in DUI checkpoint Saturday night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fotolia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield police says officers arrested four drivers for driving under the influence during a checkpoint on Saturday night.

During the checkpoint that was set up in the 200 block of Bernard Street officers screened 368 vehicles. Four drivers were detained for further examination of their sobriety level.

Four arrests were made at the checkpoint. One of these drivers was also arrested for two counts of child endangerment after police discovered she was driving with her minor children in the car.

Officers also cited 19 drivers for driving while unlicensed and 13 were driving on a suspended license.

As always if you see an impaired driver on the roadways, call 911.