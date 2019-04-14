BPD arrests four drivers in Saturday night checkpoint

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield police says officers arrested four drivers for driving under the influence during a checkpoint on Saturday night.

During the checkpoint that was set up in the 8600 block of Hageman Road officers screened 1048 vehicles. Five drivers were detained for further examination of their sobriety level.

Four arrests were made at the checkpoint. Two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, another person under the influence of marijuana and an additional driver was arrested for driving under the influence of both marijuana and alcohol.

Officers also cited five drivers for driving while unlicensed and nine were driving on a suspended license.

As always if you see an impaired driver on the roadways, call 911.