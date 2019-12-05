BPD arrests attempted rape suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to an attempted rape at a Ming Avenue apartment building earlier this week.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Byron Willis Wednesday.

Willis is accused of an attempted rape on Dec. 3 just before 11:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Ming Avenue.

Byron Willis / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Composite image / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police say Willis confronted the victim in a vacant apartment and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman was able to fight him away.

Willis was arrested early Thursday morning and faces two felony charges of attempted rape by force and false imprisonment. He is due in court tomorrow afternoon.