BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department served arrest warrants and arrested six on suspicion of retail theft with about $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise, according to BPD.

Detectives with the Organized Retail Theft Unit executed a search warrant in a room at the Econo Lodge Motel on Wible Road at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers say.

The warrant was related to the theft of purses from a local TJ Maxx and Marshall’s Monday.

Six from Bakersfield were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, according to BPD. One of the six was also arrested on possession of narcotics.

The investigators returned the stolen items to the Bakersfield businesses. BPD says the businesses included Joann Fabrics, Rite Aid, Old Navy, Target, JC Penny and Work World.