BPD and SWAT officers respond to standoff in Southwest Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department and SWAT officials responded to The Springs Apartment Homes in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night.

Just before 7 p.m. Dennis Daniel Rhynes, 61, allegedly brandished a gun and threatened to kill a neighbor before barricading himself inside his apartment, according to police.

SWAT officials responded to the scene and evacuated residents out of the apartment complex. After several hours, Rhynes came out of the apartment and was detained without incident.

Rhynes is facing multiple charges, including brandishing a firearm, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

The gun Rhynes allegedly brandished is being held into BPD’s Property Room.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.