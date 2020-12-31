BPD and PG&E urging residents to stay home for New Year’s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking residents to skip the usual celebrations and stay home this New Year’s Eve. Those who do go out are asked to drive safely and, if drinking, designate a sober driver.

PG&E has teamed up with the department in offering safety tips. A news release Thursday said motor vehicle crashes caused 143 power outages impacting more than 40,500 PG&E customers in Kern this year. These outages can interrupt service to hospitals, schools and traffic lights.

Police and the utility asked motorists to follow speed limits, drive defensively and not respond to aggressive drivers, keep a blanket, boots, flashlight and extra pair of gloves in the trunk, and stay off the phone while driving.

If your vehicle is involved in a crash and in contact with a downed power line, stay inside and call 911. Warn others outside to stay away as the ground may be energized, the release said.

If there’s a fire and you must exit the vehicle, first remove loose items of clothing then put your hands at your side and jump clear of the vehicle. Keep both feet close together and shuffle away without raising them as you put distance between yourself and the vehicle.