BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Bakersfield Police Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.

Throughout the month, the BPD will be participating in education and enforcement programs related to motorcycle safety.

Summer is the most dangerous season of the year for motorcyclists.

Nearly 500 people are killed each year in California in motorcycle accidents. Nearly nine out of every 10 motorcycle accidents result in injury or death.

Motorists should always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes. They should also always keep a safe distance from a motorcyclist.

And if you ride a motorcycle, make sure you wear a DOT-complaint helmet.