BPD adds 25 new officers with help from Measure N funds

Thursday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and the Bakersfield Police Department is welcoming 25 new officers into the fold.

After Bakersfield residents passed Measure N to give the city more money to hire city employees. The police department announced a lofty goal to add 100 additional officers in the next three years.

Fast forward one year and they’ve already accomplished a quarter of that goal. David Hepp, one of today’s graduates, said today was a dream true.

“You’re protecting the people you love and care about,” said Hepp.

Interim Chief Greg Terry is confident that this class will help address the needs of the department.

“We expect them to them to serve the community with compassion, accountability, and professionalism,” said Terry.

Hepp telling 17 news that he’ll never forget his time at the academy.

“You build these unbreakable bonds with people you go through this with… it’s like a family,” said Hepp.

A bond that Chief Terry says they will never forget.

“It’s an exciting day and a day they will remember for the rest of their lives,” said Terry.