BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has addressed a false shooter threat reported Monday at the Target located in the Valley Plaza shopping mall.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a person threatening to shoot patrons inside the store, BPD said. No threat was located.

After an investigation, BPD confirmed the call came from out of state and the credibility of the threat was unknown.

The investigation ongoing and BPD is working with other agencies to determine who made the call.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.