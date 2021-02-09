BPD accepting applications for police trainees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is accepting applications for police trainees.

Applications must be received by 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. Applications and details about the hiring process can be found at www.bakersfieldpd.us. Anyone with questions can email recruiting@bakersfieldpd.us or call 661-326-3982.

Candidates must be at least 20 years and 6 months of age, possess a high school diploma or G.E.D., have no felony convictions, be a United States Citizen or permanent resident who has applied for

citizenship, complete a City of Bakersfield Application for Police Trainee (submitted online) and pass P.O.S.T. Entry Level Law Enforcement Test Battery Exam with a passing score of 42, among other requirements.