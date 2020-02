The Bakersfield Police Department is accepting applications to become a citizen volunteer.

Appointment to the Citizen Volunteer Unit will require interested individuals to attend an academy that will begin on April 7. The academy will be held one night a week from 6-9 p.m. and will introduce volunteers to a variety of police-related topics.

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 19. For more information, call Edwina Tripp at 661-326-3196.