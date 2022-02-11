BPD: 41-year-old man shot after throwing bottles of beer, pointing pellet gun at man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 41-year-old man was shot after allegedly throwing bottles of beer and pointing a pellet gun at another man in East Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to Zephyr Lane near Workman Street for a shooting, according to BPD. When officers arrived, the man who reported the incident told officers he was armed and had a license to carry a concealed firearm. He also told officers he just shot a man who pointed a handgun at him.

Officers located Ishmael Camacho, 41, with a gunshot wound to the leg nearby, according to BPD. Camacho was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to live.

The police determined the man had called 911 when he saw a brush fire near the intersection of Zephyr Lane near Workman Street, according to police. When contacting emergency crews, Camacho started throwing full bottles of beer at the man then pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the man. The man pulled out his own gun and shot Camacho in the leg, who ran away and dropped his nearby.

Camacho’s firearm was recovered and was determined to be a pellet gun, according to BPD.

The man who shot Camacho stayed at the scene and waited for police to arrive, according to BPD. He was interviewed and released without charge.

Camacho will face charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing an imitation firearm, according to BPD. He will be booked into the Kern County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

It is unknown who started the brush fire at this time, according to police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.