BPD: 1 person detained in Southwest Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Police have detained a person following a shooting in Southwest Bakersfield.

Police say the shooting happened Monday evening at around 7 p.m. in the area of Chester Lane and Real Road.

An officer in the area heard gunshots and responded. There, the officer found a dark-colored truck that collided into a transformer. Power was knocked out in the immediate area.

Police say they are checking hospitals for any possible victims. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.