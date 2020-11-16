Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County to receive $50K grant as Neighborhood Champion from Bank of America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bank of America named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County as a Neighborhood Champion on Monday.

The Boys & Girls Club will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for virtual leadership training by nonprofit sector experts, according to a news release. The nonprofit was chosen for its “work in connecting youth and families with resources, activities, and programs to support stability and education.”

The Neighborhood Champions program is part of the bank’s philanthropic initiative.

“The organization has been critical in providing local families with child care support and meals during the pandemic – serving 350,000 meals to at-risk and disadvantaged children and families and supporting 2,300 local children daily with in-person or virtual programs,” a Bank of America representative said.

The Neighborhoods Champions grant will help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County for the upcoming year.

“Through this partnership with Bank of America, we are developing a comprehensive training plan that addresses skill-building and promotes pathways for advancement for our youth development team members,” said Zane Smith, executive director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.

Smith says Bank of America’s investment will help more than 450 local employees.

Bank of America has invested $4.2 million in 84 organizations within 42 communities through the Neighborhood Champions program since it started in 2019.