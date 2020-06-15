Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County to continue summer meal service through August 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will continue their “grab and go” meal service through August 12.
The summer meal service will be provided one time per day, seven days a week. The program will serve a supper meal along with a breakfast for the next day to reduce the frequency that families have to leave their homes.
Meals will be available to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Club’s Nutrition Program currently serves 2,400 meals per day at five locations seven days per week.
LOCATIONS
David Head Center
10300 San Diego Street
Lamont, CA 93241
Meal Service (2:00 PM)
Arvin Children’s Center
800 Walnut Drive
Arvin, CA 93203
Meal Service (2:00 PM)
Lamont Club
8301 Segrue Road
Lamont, CA 93241
Meal Service (3:00 PM)
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
Meal Service (3:00 PM)
Stockdale Club
5207 Young Street
Bakersfield, CA 93311
Meal Service (3:00 PM)
For more information, you can call 325-3730 or visit their website.