Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County to continue summer meal service through August 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will continue their “grab and go” meal service through August 12.

The summer meal service will be provided one time per day, seven days a week. The program will serve a supper meal along with a breakfast for the next day to reduce the frequency that families have to leave their homes.

Meals will be available to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Club’s Nutrition Program currently serves 2,400 meals per day at five locations seven days per week.

LOCATIONS

David Head Center

10300 San Diego Street

Lamont, CA 93241

Meal Service (2:00 PM)

Arvin Children’s Center

800 Walnut Drive

Arvin, CA 93203

Meal Service (2:00 PM)

Lamont Club

8301 Segrue Road

Lamont, CA 93241

Meal Service (3:00 PM)

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street

Bakersfield, CA 93305

Meal Service (3:00 PM)

Stockdale Club

5207 Young Street

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Meal Service (3:00 PM)

For more information, you can call 325-3730 or visit their website.