Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County opening new meal service site in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Club organization is opening up a new location for their Kern County Nutrition Program. Beginning June 1, the meal service will be available to children 18 and younger at NOR Veteran Hall located at 400 Norris Rd.

The service will provide “grab and go” meals for at-risk and disadvantaged children, Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Currently the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County Nutrition Program is serving about 4,000 meals per day and they have no plans to slow down. The organizations will add several new meal sites over the coming months.

