Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County offering space, assistance to students doing virtual learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With children going back to school virtually this fall due to COVID-19, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is offering space and assistance to students engaged in virtual learning.

The organization announced on Friday that kids can bring their computers and headsets to participating clubs to do school work. The clubs will provide internet, technical assistance and face shields during traditional school hours.

In addition, the clubs will offer in-person and virtual learning activities during non-school hours between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“We are serving children of working families,” said Executive Director Zane Smith. “We are here to support our local schools, parents and children by providing an environment where children will have dedicated space and access to the internet to keep up with their studies as well as enrichment activities while at the club.”

The fee-based program will be available at the following locations: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street Bakersfield; Stockdale Club, 5207 Young Street; Lamont Club 8301 Segrue Road, Lamont.

To enroll or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3iibvPR.