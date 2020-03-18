Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County offering meals to all children starting tomorrow

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is expanding meal service to children in the community starting Wednesday.

The meals will be made available to all children, without any eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger at due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For non-Club members, the meals will be “to go.”

Locations

David Head Center

10300 San Diego Street, Lamont, Ca. 93241

Supper Meal Service – 2 p.m.

Snack Meal Service – 4 p.m.

Arvin Children’s Center

800 Walnut Drive, Arvin, Ca. 93203

Supper Meal Service – 2 p.m.

Snack Meal Service – 4:30 p.m.

Lamont Club

8301 Segrue Road, Lamont, Ca 93241

Breakfast Meal Service – 10 a.m.

Supper Meal Service – 3 p.m.

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street, Bakersfield, Ca 93305

Breakfast Meal Service – 10 a.m.

Supper Meal Service 3 p.m.

Stockdale Club

5207 Young Street, Bakersfield, Ca 93311

Breakfast Meal Service – 10 a.m.

Supper Meal Service – 3 p.m.