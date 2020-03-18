Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County offering meals to all children starting tomorrow

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is expanding meal service to children in the community starting Wednesday.
The meals will be made available to all children, without any eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger at due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For non-Club members, the meals will be “to go.”
Locations
David Head Center
10300 San Diego Street, Lamont, Ca. 93241
Supper Meal Service – 2 p.m.
Snack Meal Service – 4 p.m.
Arvin Children’s Center
800 Walnut Drive, Arvin, Ca. 93203
Supper Meal Service – 2 p.m.
Snack Meal Service – 4:30 p.m.
Lamont Club
8301 Segrue Road, Lamont, Ca 93241
Breakfast Meal Service – 10 a.m.
Supper Meal Service – 3 p.m.
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street, Bakersfield, Ca 93305
Breakfast Meal Service – 10 a.m.
Supper Meal Service 3 p.m.
Stockdale Club
5207 Young Street, Bakersfield, Ca 93311
Breakfast Meal Service – 10 a.m.
Supper Meal Service – 3 p.m.