BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is hosting a job fair next week.

The fair will be held on June 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Armstrong Youth Center, located at 801 Niles St. The organization is looking to fill more than 200 positions for the 2021-22 school year.

Interested applicants should bring their resume, as there will be on-the-spot interviews. No appointments are needed.