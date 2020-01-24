Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County gets $5K grant from Rite Aid

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Rite Aid Foundation has chosen the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County to participate in its 2020 KidCents program.

The program annually supports a group of nonprofit, kid-focused organizations committed to improving the health and wellbeing of children. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will receive a $5,000 grant to help underserved and economically disadvantaged children in its after-school program.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County provides a wide range of programs and activities that meet the needs of the youth in our community. Thanks to support from the Rite Aid Foundation, we are able to…engage young people in activities that enable them to develop self-esteem and to reach their full potential,” said Executive Director Zane Smith.

The Rite Aid Foundation welcomed a total of 481 nonprofits to its 2020 KidCents class, its largest class ever.