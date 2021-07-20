Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County celebrates students who completed summer internship program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local high school students are celebrating success after graduating from a summer internship program.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kern County hosted a graduation ceremony yesterday for the 20 interns who completed the program. 17’s Kevin Charette was the emcee for the event. Two interns were placed at 10 local businesses, including at Circle 17, to receive on-the-job training and real-world work experience for 20 hours per week.

The teens also participated in professional development activities each Friday at the Boys & Girls Clubs, including personal finance training, CPR training and STEM activities.

“They did excellent. They love giving back to the community,” said Youth Academy Supervisor Ruth Miranda. “What a great, amazing opportunity for them to have this as their first job.”

The Boys & Girls Club says it hopes to do the same program again next year.