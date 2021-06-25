Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County celebrates 55th anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County celebrated its 55th anniversary Friday with a party for local kids.

This week marked National Boys & Girls Club week. The Kern County chapter celebrated this week with camps, ending Friday with a “Blue Party” at the Armstrong Youthb Center.

“We are honored and grateful to be on the front lines every day serving thousands of children with life-changing programs,” executive director Zane Smith said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs say stats show kids who participate in the program on a regular basis are more likely to be engaged in school and give back to their community.