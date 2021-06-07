Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County adding new location to summer meal service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is adding a new location to its grab and go meal service.

Starting Wednesday, the club’s Summer Meal Service will also be distributed at the David Nelson Pocket Park, located at 1511 Niles St., from 2-3 p.m.

Meals will be served Monday through Saturday, with Sunday meals included on Saturday, at all sites except the Faith Family Church/NOR Veterans Hall, which will be Monday to Friday.

For more information, call 661-325-3730 or click here.