BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County will provide workforce training workshops to high school teenagers in Bakersfield.

According to a release from the Boys & Girls Clubs, the summer jobs program will bring the benefits of job training to businesses and young individuals in Kern County, and teenagers will participate in a paid summer internship with local small-to-medium-sized companies.

High school teenagers aged 15 to 18 can register for this year’s summer jobs program starting Friday, Jan. 27 with forms due by Tuesday, Feb. 28., the release says.

For more information on the BGCKC summer jobs program, click here and also contact Ruth Miranda with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County at 661-325-3730 or email summerjobsprogram@bgclubsofkerncounty.org.