BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs are offering the community a chance to get local children ready for the upcoming school year with their annual “Back2School” drive.

People can drop off various school supplies at two locations in town until Aug. 7. The Armstrong Center at 801 Niles St. and Stockdale Club at 5207 Young St. will both be accepting donations.

Backpacks and notebooks are needed, as well as pencils and paper. Gift cards are also accepted, and will be used by staff to fill backpacks.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average cost of back-to-school supplies for one child is $865. Every donation will be presented to disadvantaged youth throughout Kern County.

Monetary donations can also be sent through the website.