Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County to launch virtual Back2School supply drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County has launched a virtual and traditional Back2School supply drive to ensure all Club members will have the necessary school supplies.

Suggested supplies include backpacks, wide-ruled composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, construction paper, copy paper, pencils, pens, colored pencils, markers, crayons, highlighters, post-it notes, glue sticks, tape rolls, student scissors, and other office supplies, said the Club.

The local Boys and Girls Club said gift cards to office supply stores or retail vendors are also welcomed and will be used to purchase needed supplies.

From July 13, 2020, until August 10, 2020, you can drop off your donation at the following locations:

• Armstrong Youth Center 801 Niles Street Bakersfield, CA 93305

• Stockdale Club 5207 Young Street Bakersfield, CA 93311

• Lamont Club 8301 Segrue Road Lamont, CA 93241

For more information, you can call 661-325-3730.