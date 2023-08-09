BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County is kicking off the “Ford Junior Youth of the Year” program for the new school year.

The program started in 2017 as a partnership between the clubs and local Ford dealers, honoring the clubs’ middle school and junior high school members for their leadership and service at school and at home.

The Ford Dream Builders have also been a partner in this initiative since the beginning, mentoring the club members with monthly awards and visits. One of these visits was the “Spread the Love” event on Tuesday.

Katie Johnson with Ford Dream Builders talked about how the event impacts kids.

“With some of these kids, you can see the light in their eyes when you look at them, and they’re looking at us kind of like inspiration of what they can become. So it’s really nice,” Johnson told 17 News. “And just trying to give them encouraging words, and just to put a smile on their face, is really what makes us happy and whole.”

Dream Builders students also packed more than 140 food sacks with sandwiches, chips and cookies and passed them out to the club members. The builders also played a game with club members over a shared lunch.